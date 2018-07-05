Former Maryland deputy commits suicide in Pinellas jail
CLEARWATER (FOX 13) - A former Maryland deputy, accused of sexually assaulting a child, has killed himself in the Pinellas County Jail
Christopher Wayne Stufft hanged himself in his cell.
Stufft, 49, was arrested Sunday on charges that he sexually abused a 10-year-old girl in Oldsmar.
Detectives confirmed Stufft was a former deputy for the Charles County Sheriff's Office in southern Maryland from 2004 to 2009.
He had no prior criminal history.