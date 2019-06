- Opening statements begins Tuesday in the trial of former Port Richey mayor, Dale Massad.

Massad has been held without bail since February when he was arrested for attempted murder after firing a weapon at law enforcement officers during a SWAT raid. At the time, investigators said they had evidence against him and were attempting to arrest him for practicing medicine without a license.

However, the trial that begins this week is for an obstruction of justice charge. Massad will face the attempted murder charges at a second trial on a later date.

While in jail, prosecutors said Massad tried to obstruct justice by attempting to intimidate a witness – a Port Richey police officer who was involved in February’s SWAT raid. He is accused of making a jailhouse phone call to the city’s then-interim mayor to conspire against the officer.

The jury was seated Monday. Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday morning.



Continue reading below