The twists and turns of Moon Lake Road have often had a dark shadow hovering over them.

As a trans woman growing up in New Port Richey, Olive McGuire could never understand how the Ku Klux Klan, a hate group, was able to adop the one mile stretch of road for cleanups. That was back in 1993.

"I knew something was wrong. I knew that them having their own street wasn’t OK," she said. "I knew there needed to be someone who would come out and change anything, but it was so long before anyone actually came out and did anything."