- A former football captain from the University of Florida is under arrest in Polk County after being accused of killing his wife. Earl ‘Tony’ Joiner was taken into custody Saturday by Lake Wales police.

Heyzel Obando was 26 years old when she was found dead in her Fort Myers apartment back in 2016. The case remained unsolved until Joiner’s arrest.

Joiner was a safety for the Gators from 2004 to 2007 and won the BCS National Championship in 2006. He has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Continue reading below