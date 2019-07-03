< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Fort Meade man arrested after unprovoked punch leads to death of victim, deputies say By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 03 2019 10:22AM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 10:48AM EDT

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. (FOX 13) - A Fort Meade man was arrested after punching a man who died days later, deputies said.

On June 22, deputies said they were told by witnesses that the victim, 54-year-old William Forrester, arrived at the Bowling Green Bar on U.S. Highway 17 to deliver food to a friend. Then, for an unknown reason, 35-year-old Shane Barrington walked up to Forrester and punched him with a closed fist, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Forrester, who lived in Bowling Green, fell to the ground, struck his head on the hard floor, and immediately became unconscious, officials said. He was taken to a hospital. (FOX 13)</strong> - A Fort Meade man was arrested after punching a man who died days later, deputies said.</p><p>On June 22, deputies said they were told by witnesses that the victim, 54-year-old William Forrester, arrived at the Bowling Green Bar on U.S. Highway 17 to deliver food to a friend. Then, for an unknown reason, 35-year-old Shane Barrington walked up to Forrester and punched him with a closed fist, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>Forrester, who lived in Bowling Green, fell to the ground, struck his head on the hard floor, and immediately became unconscious, officials said. He was taken to a hospital. </p><p>Officials said, according to witnesses, the attack was unprovoked. Barrington was initially arrested on an aggravated battery charge that same day and bonded out of Polk County Jail three days later. </p><p>Deputies said Barrington told them, "I knocked him the [expletive] out; you don't know the whole story."</p> <div id='continue-text-416080711' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-416080711' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-416080711' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-416080711', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '416080711'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>According to Forrester's friends and family, they didn't know the suspect and they don't think the victim did either, the sheriff's office reported. </p><p>On June 27, Forrester passed away from his head injury, deputies said. An autopsy confirmed his manner of death was from homicide. On Tuesday, Barrington was arrested on a manslaughter charge. <br>There is no word yet of a possible motive. </p><p>"This was a senseless act of violence that resulted in the death of Mr. Forrester," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Our sympathies, thoughts, and prayers are with his family and friends. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/july-4th-weekend-bui-and-life-jackets-top-concerns-for-deputies-coast-guard" title="July 4th weekend, BUI and life jackets top concerns for deputies, Coast Guard" data-articleId="415949818" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/BUI__life_jackets_top_concerns_for_deput_0_7469577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/BUI__life_jackets_top_concerns_for_deput_0_7469577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/BUI__life_jackets_top_concerns_for_deput_0_7469577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/BUI__life_jackets_top_concerns_for_deput_0_7469577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/BUI__life_jackets_top_concerns_for_deput_0_7469577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="At Anclote Key, there are already more boaters out than usual for a Tuesday, ahead of the July 4th holiday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>July 4th weekend, BUI and life jackets top concerns for deputies, Coast Guard</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 10:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At Anclote Key, there are already more boaters out than usual for a Tuesday, ahead of the July 4th holiday.</p><p>"It's going to be extremely busy," said Capt. Russell Meissner of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. "Both Pasco and Pinellas are going to be extremely busy, especially with Clearwater right down the street from us."</p><p>The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is expecting a busier week on the water because July 4th falls on Thursday this year, making for a long holiday weekend. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tests-reveal-new-florida-algae-blooms-too-toxic-to-touch" title="Tests reveal new Florida algae blooms too toxic to touch" data-articleId="415905906" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/still-2019-07-02-16h53m54s768_1562100993443_7466342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/still-2019-07-02-16h53m54s768_1562100993443_7466342_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/still-2019-07-02-16h53m54s768_1562100993443_7466342_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/still-2019-07-02-16h53m54s768_1562100993443_7466342_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/still-2019-07-02-16h53m54s768_1562100993443_7466342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dr. Mike Parsons tests samples of blue-green algae from South Florida earlier this year." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tests reveal new Florida algae blooms too toxic to touch</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Craig Patrick, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 03:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 05:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In May, Florida Gulf Coast marine scientist Dr. Mike Parsons warned that blooms of toxic algae would erupt in Florida waters this summer. Now researchers are finding toxic blooms in waterways ranging from the Tampa Bay region through South Florida. </p><p>The Florida Department of Environmental Protections is currently monitoring a toxic bloom in Lake Okeechobee near the Port Mayaca Dam. Samples of water in this area just tested as three times too toxic to touch . </p><p>Last week, another bloom in Lake Okeechobee near the West Palm Beach canal tested seven times too toxic to touch.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/clerical-error-gives-sentencing-do-over-to-defendant-in-deadly-dui-crash" title="Clerical error gives sentencing do-over to defendant in deadly DUI crash" data-articleId="415942790" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/DUI_crash_convict_to_be_re_sentenced_0_7467482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/DUI_crash_convict_to_be_re_sentenced_0_7467482_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/DUI_crash_convict_to_be_re_sentenced_0_7467482_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/DUI_crash_convict_to_be_re_sentenced_0_7467482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/DUI_crash_convict_to_be_re_sentenced_0_7467482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In September 2015, Amy Dudeck survived a deadly crash on State Road 39 near Plant City, but Garrett Gottschall and his wife, Nalee, did not." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clerical error gives sentencing do-over to defendant in deadly DUI crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In September 2015, Amy Dudeck survived a deadly crash on State Road 39 near Plant City, but Garrett Gottschall and his wife, Nalee, did not.</p><p>The man responsible is David Flanagan. He was recently sentenced to 23 years in jail for driving drunk and causing the deadly crash.</p><p>"I hope my sentencing can give you some kind of closure," Flanagan said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span Featured Videos

Possible sinkhole opens up, swallows trucks near Orlando International Airport

Another heat advisory has been issued for Tampa Bay area

Serial arsonist suspected of setting 17 fires around Lakeland

Big brother of the year: Temple Terrace boy's act of kindness gets national attention <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Possible sinkhole opens up, swallows trucks near Orlando International Airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/another-heat-advisory-has-been-issued-for-tampa-bay"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/66434944_415005162436619_4613405916606234624_n_1562146506307_7471375_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="66434944_415005162436619_4613405916606234624_n_1562146506307.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Another heat advisory has been issued for Tampa Bay area</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/serial-arsonist-suspected-of-setting-17-fires-around-lakeland"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Serial%20Arsonist%2011pm%20LL%20PKG%20KC_WTVTf39c_186.mp4.00_00_45_11.Still004_1562121480522.jpg_7470006_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Serial Arsonist 11pm LL PKG KC_WTVTf39c_186.mp4.00_00_45_11.Still004_1562121480522.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Serial arsonist suspected of setting 17 fires around Lakeland</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/temple-terrace-boy-catches-foul-ball-for-little-sister-at-rays-game"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/11PM_WTVTf3a7_146.mxf.00_00_11_28.Still001_1562121402745_7470001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="11PM_WTVTf3a7_146.mxf.00_00_11_28.Still001_1562121402745.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Big brother of the year: Temple Terrace boy's act of kindness gets national attention</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" Most Recent

Green iguana sightings reported in Bay Area, Central Florida counties

Bradenton man arrested for abandoned Daisy, the 'Dumpster Dog' at gas station

Fort Meade man arrested after unprovoked punch leads to death of victim, deputies say

Thousands of barrels of Jim Beam bourbon burn in Kentucky

Florida inmates clean school buses before the start of the 2019-20 year data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Ron%20Smith%20pinellas%20county_1562166208466.jpg_7472276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Ron%20Smith%20pinellas%20county_1562166208466.jpg_7472276_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Ron%20Smith%20pinellas%20county_1562166208466.jpg_7472276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Ron%20Smith%20pinellas%20county_1562166208466.jpg_7472276_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Ron%20Smith%20pinellas%20county_1562166208466.jpg_7472276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ron&#x20;Smith&#x2c;&#x20;May&#x20;23&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;1500&#x20;block&#x20;of&#x20;85th&#x20;Ave&#x20;N&#x2c;&#x20;Pinellas&#x20;County" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Green iguana sightings reported in Bay Area, Central Florida counties</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bradenton-man-arrested-for-abandoned-daisy-the-dumpster-dog-at-gas-station" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/earl%20lafrance%20booking%20photo_1562166108962.jpg_7472318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/earl%20lafrance%20booking%20photo_1562166108962.jpg_7472318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/earl%20lafrance%20booking%20photo_1562166108962.jpg_7472318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/earl%20lafrance%20booking%20photo_1562166108962.jpg_7472318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/earl%20lafrance%20booking%20photo_1562166108962.jpg_7472318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bradenton man arrested for abandoned Daisy, the 'Dumpster Dog' at gas station</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fort-meade-man-arrested-after-unprovoked-punch-leads-to-death-of-victim-deputies-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/SHANE%20BARRINGTON_1562163997916.jpg_7472115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/SHANE%20BARRINGTON_1562163997916.jpg_7472115_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/SHANE%20BARRINGTON_1562163997916.jpg_7472115_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/SHANE%20BARRINGTON_1562163997916.jpg_7472115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/SHANE%20BARRINGTON_1562163997916.jpg_7472115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fort Meade man arrested after unprovoked punch leads to death of victim, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thousands-of-barrels-of-jim-beam-bourbon-burn-in-kentucky-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/MAJOR_FIRE_AT_JIM_BEAM_BOURBON_WAREHOUSE__VO___8RFY98F98TY.mp4.00_00_33_07.Still002_1562156164370_7471481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/MAJOR_FIRE_AT_JIM_BEAM_BOURBON_WAREHOUSE__VO___8RFY98F98TY.mp4.00_00_33_07.Still002_1562156164370_7471481_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/MAJOR_FIRE_AT_JIM_BEAM_BOURBON_WAREHOUSE__VO___8RFY98F98TY.mp4.00_00_33_07.Still002_1562156164370_7471481_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/MAJOR_FIRE_AT_JIM_BEAM_BOURBON_WAREHOUSE__VO___8RFY98F98TY.mp4.00_00_33_07.Still002_1562156164370_7471481_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/MAJOR_FIRE_AT_JIM_BEAM_BOURBON_WAREHOUSE__VO___8RFY98F98TY.mp4.00_00_33_07.Still002_1562156164370_7471481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thousands of barrels of Jim Beam bourbon burn in Kentucky</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-inmates-clean-school-buses-before-the-start-of-the-2019-20-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/walton%20inmates%20clean%20buses%20main_1562153394704.jpg_7470992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/walton%20inmates%20clean%20buses%20main_1562153394704.jpg_7470992_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/walton%20inmates%20clean%20buses%20main_1562153394704.jpg_7470992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/walton%20inmates%20clean%20buses%20main_1562153394704.jpg_7470992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/walton%20inmates%20clean%20buses%20main_1562153394704.jpg_7470992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Walton&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida inmates clean school buses before the 