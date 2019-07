- A Fort Meade man was arrested after punching a man who died days later, deputies said.

On June 22, deputies said they were told by witnesses that the victim, 54-year-old William Forrester, arrived at the Bowling Green Bar on U.S. Highway 17 to deliver food to a friend. Then, for an unknown reason, 35-year-old Shane Barrington walked up to Forrester and punched him with a closed fist, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Forrester, who lived in Bowling Green, fell to the ground, struck his head on the hard floor, and immediately became unconscious, officials said. He was taken to a hospital.

Officials said, according to witnesses, the attack was unprovoked. Barrington was initially arrested on an aggravated battery charge that same day and bonded out of Polk County Jail three days later.

Deputies said Barrington told them, "I knocked him the [expletive] out; you don't know the whole story."

According to Forrester's friends and family, they didn't know the suspect and they don't think the victim did either, the sheriff's office reported.

On June 27, Forrester passed away from his head injury, deputies said. An autopsy confirmed his manner of death was from homicide. On Tuesday, Barrington was arrested on a manslaughter charge.

There is no word yet of a possible motive.

"This was a senseless act of violence that resulted in the death of Mr. Forrester," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Our sympathies, thoughts, and prayers are with his family and friends. We are holding Shane Barrington accountable for his actions."