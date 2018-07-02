Teens arrested for armed robberies following crash in Tampa

- Tampa police say several teenagers on a crime spree lead them on a chase that ended with a crash at Nebraska and Waters shortly after midnight. All four were injured -- a 19-year-old, a 16-year-old, and two 14-year-olds.

Police spokesman Steve Hegarty says he was surprised that the two 14-year-olds were part of the crime spree that included two armed robberies, a stolen car, and a police chase.

“That’s something that’s disturbing. Perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised by that, but I am every time,” said Hegarty.

All four teens were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Police identified them as Larry R. Damontreyell, 19; Dagoberto Garcia, 16; Jonathan Cutler, 14, and Kevin Gowins, 14.

They face several charges, including armed robbery, grand theft auto, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and aggravated fleeing to elude.

Police says their crime spree began Sunday evening with an armed robbery at Clipper Bay Apartments on S. Lois Ave, a car theft on Shamrock Road off Westshore, and another armed robbery on Shadowlawn in Seminole Heights.

They were spotted in the stolen GMC Terrain at 15th and Hillsborough. Police ground units and a helicopter pursued them as they headed north.

“When you have an armed robbery, especially two armed robberies, that is a danger and that is a level of violence that means that we can pursue,” said Hegarty. “It’s always a judgment call.”