<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416046867" data-article-version="1.0">Fourth of July boaters, look out below for manatees</h1>
</header> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The Fourth of July holiday is a day when boaters will crowd Florida's Gulf coast, meaning it's even more important to keep an eye out for manatees.</p><p>Up to 30 percent of manatee deaths statewide are caused by watercrafts. <a href="https://myfwc.com/education/wildlife/manatee/for-boaters/">According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission,</a> "In recent years, manatee deaths caused by blunt-force impacts (non-cutting) have outpaced manatee deaths caused by propellor cuts, with a small portion of the deaths/injuries attributed to both causes."</p><p>In 2018, a 119 manatees were killed by boaters, FWC said in January. </p><p>The faster the boat goes, the more force is applied if it strikes a manatee. Officials want boat operators to adhere to signs that indicate whether they are entering a "Slow Speed (minimum wake) zone." </p><p>Wildlife officials said all boaters and personal watercraft riders must comply with those waterway signs.</p> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tests-reveal-new-florida-algae-blooms-too-toxic-to-touch" title="Tests reveal new Florida algae blooms too toxic to touch" data-articleId="415905906" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" The winner moves on to play in the World Cup Finals.</p><p>The Americans were quick to put the first goal on the board. They've been dominant thus far in this World Cup, led by dynamo Megan Rapinoe.</p><p>"I love her strength I love her talent she has it all going on right now!" said Team USA supporter Helena Tirella, from Tampa.</p>
</div>
</div>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> Samples of water in this area just tested as three times too toxic to touch . </p><p>Last week, another bloom in Lake Okeechobee near the West Palm Beach canal tested seven times too toxic to touch.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/clerical-error-gives-sentencing-do-over-to-defendant-in-deadly-dui-crash" title="Clerical error gives sentencing do-over to defendant in deadly DUI crash" data-articleId="415942790" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/DUI_crash_convict_to_be_re_sentenced_0_7467482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/DUI_crash_convict_to_be_re_sentenced_0_7467482_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/DUI_crash_convict_to_be_re_sentenced_0_7467482_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/DUI_crash_convict_to_be_re_sentenced_0_7467482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/DUI_crash_convict_to_be_re_sentenced_0_7467482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In September 2015, Amy Dudeck survived a deadly crash on State Road 39 near Plant City, but Garrett Gottschall and his wife, Nalee, did not." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clerical error gives sentencing do-over to defendant in deadly DUI crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In September 2015, Amy Dudeck survived a deadly crash on State Road 39 near Plant City, but Garrett Gottschall and his wife, Nalee, did not.</p><p>The man responsible is David Flanagan. He was recently sentenced to 23 years in jail for driving drunk and causing the deadly crash.</p><p>"I hope my sentencing can give you some kind of closure," Flanagan said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tampa-catches-soccer-fever-as-usa-takes-down-england" title="Tampa catches soccer fever as USA takes down England" data-articleId="415921106" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Tampa_catches_soccer_fever_0_7466866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Tampa_catches_soccer_fever_0_7466866_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Tampa_catches_soccer_fever_0_7466866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Tampa_catches_soccer_fever_0_7466866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Tampa_catches_soccer_fever_0_7466866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dozens of soccer fans packed into Yeoman’s Cask and Lion in downtown Tampa Tuesday to watch Team USA take on England. The winner moves on to play in the World Cup Finals." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa catches soccer fever as USA takes down England</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 04:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dozens of soccer fans packed into Yeoman’s Cask and Lion in downtown Tampa Tuesday to watch Team USA take on England. The winner moves on to play in the World Cup Finals.</p><p>The Americans were quick to put the first goal on the board. If anyone sees a distressed or dead manatee, FWC officials asks for those reports to be made online or call 888-404-3922. To learn more about Florida manatees and how you can help conservation efforts, <a href="https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/manatee/">head to FWC's website</a>. 