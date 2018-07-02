Fourth of July fireworks displays around Tampa Bay

There will be pockets of red, white and blue throughout Tampa Bay, providing fireworks displays, and other events in celebration of the Fourth of July.

Below is a growing list of events around the area. Most events are free to attend, and there are plenty of family-friendly activities to choose from.

Website links are also provided where you can find additional details:

PINELLAS COUNTY

Downtown St. Petersburg : Fireworks are expected to start at 9 p.m. at St. Pete’s Spa Beach Park, located at 615 2nd Avenue NE.

Clearwater : Fireworks and events will take place at Coachman Park, 301 Drew Street. Gates open at 6 p.m., with fireworks beginning between 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Gulfport : There will be a parade along Beach Boulevard starting at 6 p.m., with a fireworks display visible from Gulfport Beach at 9 p.m.

Largo : Family-friendly events and activities are happening at the Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, beginning at 6 p.m. Fireworks show is scheduled for 9:15 p.m.

Madeira Beach : City officials said the fireworks display, which is scheduled for 9 p.m., can be viewed at any part of the island. It will launch from Roc Park, located at 200 Rex Place.

St. Pete Beach : Fireworks will take place at 9 p.m. at Upham Beach. Area will be closed off at 6 p.m. to fence off the launch area.

Safety Harbor : A patriotic parade will take place on Main Street from 10 a.m. to noon. Starting at 5 p.m., there will be family-friendly activities with live entertainment, food vendors and activities. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. and can be viewed from the Safety Harbor Marina, 110 Veterans Memorial Lane.

Tarpon Springs : Fourth of July starts with a picnic at Craig Park, just off of Tarpon Avenue at Springs Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fireworks will take place at Howard Park, 1700 Sunset Drive, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Parking is free after 6 p.m.

Treasure Island : Fireworks will light up the sky at 9 p.m. on the beach, in the 10400 block of Gulf Boulevard.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Downtown Tampa : Fireworks will take place at 9 p.m. with the Tampa Riverwalk hosting the event, and can be viewed anywhere along it.

Plant City : There will be food vendors and activities starting at 6 p.m. at the Plant City Stadium & Randy Larson Softball Four-Plex, 1810 East Park Road. Fireworks are set to go off at 9:15 p.m.

Temple Terrace : Fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m. at Temple Terrace Family Recreation Complex, 6610 East Whiteway Drive. Festivities begin at 6 p.m.

POLK COUNTY

Lakeland : The “Red, White & Kaboom” will actually take place on July 3, at Lake Mirror along the Frances Langford Promenade. Event starst at 6 p.m. and ends at 9:15 p.m.

PASCO COUNTY

Wesley Chapel : There will be food trucks and vendors, among activities at Avalon Park West Community, 5227 Autumn Ridge Drive beginning at 5 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Dade City : It’s $6 to head to the Pasco County Fairgrounds for the “Sparklebration Star-Spangled Spectacular.” Those who are 12 and under can get in for free. There will be live entertainment food, contests and more. Events begin at 4 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m. Parking is available for $5.

HERNANDO COUNTY

Brooksville : It’s $10 for admission, $5 for ages 4-12, and free for those under the age of 3 at the Hernando County Fairgrounds. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. Parking is available for $5.

SARASOTA COUNTY

Downtown Sarasota : The fireworks display over Sarasota Bay can be viewed anywhere in downtown Sarasota.

MANATEE COUNTY