- The Humane Society of Tampa Bay desperately needs help finding homes for cats and kittens this summer.

They announced on Tuesday that they are waiving all adoption fees for any cat or kitten during the month of June. "We are in CRISIS mode!" the organization posted on Facebook. "Our shelter is inundated with cats and kittens."

The shelter said they are unable to take any more cats or kittens in due to the amount they already have.

All cats and kittens come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

LINK: https://humanesocietytampa.org/

