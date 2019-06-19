Prosecutors are expected to make a major announcement Wednesday after reviewing several criminal cases. Charges have already been dropped in five cases -- after three Tampa police officers were fired for misconduct.
The department conducted a criminal investigation following a citizen complaint on how he was treated during a traffic stop in September 2018. When Tampa police investigated, they noticed one officer, Mark Landry, turned off his body camera three minutes into a traffic stop – which is a violation of their policy, the agency said.
Internal affairs started digging deeper, investigating eleven officers -- one cleared -- seven others disciplined and three fired. Chief Brian Dugan said he ended up finding several policy violations including turning off body cameras and getting rid of small amounts of drugs when they stopped people.