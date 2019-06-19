A deadly wrong-way crash has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 at the Pasco-Hillsborough line, and deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the scene of the crash is along I-75 near 56th Street. Troopers say a male driver in a 1994 Lincoln Town Car was going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-75 after making a U-turn from the I-275 entrance ramp leading onto northbound I-75.

Troopers say the Lincoln collided head on with a Harley Davidson motorcycle and the motorcyclist died at the scene.