- It may be March, but winter is not over. A freeze warning has been issued for a small part of the northern Tampa Bay area, while most of the region is in for a chilly few days.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a freeze warning for inland areas of Citrus County and points north. Temperatures there are expected to dip to as low as 30 degrees between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

While no other warnings are in place for the immediate Tampa Bay area, it won’t exactly feel tropical. Temperatures in Tampa will bottom out around 41 early Wednesday morning, with lower temperatures further north and inland. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder.

Wednesday will be sunny but cool, and similar low temperatures are expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

"Tomorrow when you look out the window, it is going to be a spectacular looking day," FOX 13 chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto offered, "but still chilly."

The cooldown won’t last too long, though. High temperatures should be back in the 80s this weekend, and long-range models suggest a run of above-average temperatures.

Keep in mind that Daylight Saving Time begins Saturday night. Clocks should be set ahead one hour when you go to bed.