<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411451577" data-article-version="1.0">From 911 call to response, sheriff says getting help takes too long</h1>
</header> b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Dan\x20Matics\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411451577" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LARGO, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - It’s being blamed as one of the reasons behind the slow law enforcement response during the mass shooting in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Bay Area law enforcement say it could happen here, too.</p><p>The sheriff of Pinellas County says 911 calls have to go through too many channels before someone is dispatched and he wants something done.</p><p>“You could hear the gunshots in the background,” the sheriff said during a play-by-play presentation of the Parkland shooting where 17 were killed.</p><p>Gunshots can be heard as the first 911 caller says, “Hello, we are at Stoneman Douglas High School. Someone’s shooting.”</p><p>That person’s call had to be transferred to another call center.</p> <div id='continue-text-411451577' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-411451577' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-411451577' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-411451577', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411451577'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who chairs the Parkland Commission, says it took one minute and 28 seconds for an officer to be dispatched. The entire shooting was over within four minutes.</p><p>“From the time that first girl calls for help, from where you hear those gunshots going off, until someone dispatches the help, and that’s not acceptable,” Gualtieri pointed out.</p><p>911 call centers in most of Florida, including Pinellas County, operate similarly.</p><p>If you were to make a 911, for example, from Gibbs High School in St. Pete, the call would be answered at the 911 center in Largo. It would then have to be transferred to St. Pete Police, at which point you would have to tell your story to a second person, who then dispatches officers.</p><p>“It causes a huge delay when you have this call transfer process,” Gualtieri said.</p><p>The Florida Legislature just passed Senate Bill 536 which requires all dispatch centers in a county to improve communications, but it stops short of consolidation, which is what Sheriff Gualtieri is pushing for.</p><p>“It is moving in the right direction. I think the law is extremely important,” he said.</p><p>The bill heads to Gov. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>Deputies search for absconded sex offender in Hernando County</h4>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:53AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:57AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a sex offender who may have gone into hiding in Hernando County.</p><p>The sheriff's office issued a warrant for the arrest of 50-year-old Richard Albert Jager III, a registered sex offender who has absconded from supervision.</p><p>Detectives believe he may be staying somewhere in the area of Hernando Beach after moving from his last known residence in Brooksville.</p>
</div>
</div>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> 