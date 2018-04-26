FWC needs help counting horseshoe crabs

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Apr 26 2018 11:28AM EDT

Video Posted: Apr 26 2018 11:18AM EDT

TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is asking everyone to be on the lookout for mating horseshoe crabs this weekend. 

Wildlife officers are hoping people who spot them will report the sightings to FWC, which will help provide information about their population numbers. 

Horseshoe crabs have been around for 450 million years, but their numbers are declining due to overfishing and habitat loss, officers say. 

The best time for beachgoers to spot them will be around high tide, within three days of a full or new moon. The next full moon is this Sunday, April 29.

Officers ask that people take pictures and send them to the FWC reporter app, email them at horseshoe@myfwc.com, call them at 866-252-9326, or report it online: bit.ly/1Nxgn0b.

