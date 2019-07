- Florida Fish and Wildlife officers are on the water, looking for boaters who have partied a little too hearty on this Fourth of July.

Officer Ashley Tyer, who patrolled Lake Shipp in Winter Haven, warns operators that having a few beers on the water is a going to put you over the limit a lot fast on the water than if you had the same number at home.

"The sun, the wind, the noise, the motion; all of these are actually going into intensifying the effects of alcohol on your body," she told FOX 13.

She says err on the side of caution, or you could lose on this Independence Day. Everyone charged with BUI is arrested and goes to jail. And that's just the beginning.

You can be fined up to $500. If you refuse to take a breathalyzer, you can be slapped with another $500 fine. Then there are the court costs, which can run into the thousands.

The odds are against you in another way. FWC now has more breathalyzers than ever before.

The number of boating crashes spikes this time of year in Florida. That's because the weather can beautiful, and people love to hit the water on holidays.

FWC just wants to make sure you do it safely for you and everyone else out there with you.