Gas leak forces shutdown, evacuation near mall

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Feb 24 2018 05:20PM EST

Updated: Feb 24 2018 06:15PM EST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Authorities in Hillsborough County were forced to shut down a busy section of road in the Citrus Park area Saturday afternoon.

Officials say a crash resulted in a natural gas leak.  A vehicle crashed into a pole near the intersection of Gunn Highway and Citrus Park Drive.  The passengers in the car sustained minor injuries, but the wreck caused damage to a gas line.  The line is on the south side of Citrus Park Mall, behind Men's Warehouse.  

Several businesses had to be evacuated and the roadway was shut down from Gunn and Citrus Park Drive west to Sheldon Road, but crews are clearing the scene and those businesses are reopening.

 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Gas leak forces shutdown, evacuation near mall
  • Gasparilla Distance Classic weekend road closures
  • Boater killed in collision on Little Manatee River
  • Jennifer Race surprises court, attorney with guilty plea
  • Icelandair expands flights from Tampa
  • AR-15 found in Pasco High student's truck
  • Biplane crashes along Pasco road
  • Police arrest man accused in hotel attack
  • Gasparilla race weekend underway in Tampa
  • Man missing after jumping in Hillsborough River