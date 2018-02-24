Gas leak forces shutdown, evacuation near mall

- Authorities in Hillsborough County were forced to shut down a busy section of road in the Citrus Park area Saturday afternoon.

Officials say a crash resulted in a natural gas leak. A vehicle crashed into a pole near the intersection of Gunn Highway and Citrus Park Drive. The passengers in the car sustained minor injuries, but the wreck caused damage to a gas line. The line is on the south side of Citrus Park Mall, behind Men's Warehouse.

Several businesses had to be evacuated and the roadway was shut down from Gunn and Citrus Park Drive west to Sheldon Road, but crews are clearing the scene and those businesses are reopening.