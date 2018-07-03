Gator pulled from community pool in Naples

- A small alligator had to be removed from a community pool in East Naples this week.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the call after someone found the gator floating in a pool on Celeste Drive.

In a post on Facebook, the sheriff's office wrote, "This gator went for a swim at the community pool," with pictures of the little guy.

He was clearly unaware this was a humans-only facility.

"Unfortunately for him, reptiles aren’t allowed," the sheriff's office wrote." "We responded and a gator trapper pulled the critter out and relocated him."