Gator pulled from community pool in Naples

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 03 2018 09:23PM EDT

NAPLES, Fla. (FOX 13) - A small alligator had to be removed from a community pool in East Naples this week. 

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the call after someone found the gator floating in a pool on Celeste Drive.

In a post on Facebook, the sheriff's office wrote, "This gator went for a swim at the community pool," with pictures of the little guy. 

He was clearly unaware this was a humans-only facility.

"Unfortunately for him, reptiles aren’t allowed," the sheriff's office wrote." "We responded and a gator trapper pulled the critter out and relocated him."

