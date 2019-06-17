Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead outside of a Plant City home, they said.
Officials said they responded to the mobile home, located in the 4800 block of Trapnell Road, around 12:15 a.m. Monday after a citizen discovered the female victim with upper body trauma. Deputies said it may have occurred within a six-hour window -- anywhere between 6 p.m. Sunday to midnight.
They said her body was found at the end of a long driveway. Her identity has not been released.