Two drivers escaped with no major injuries after another driver ran a red light in Sarasota, police said.

Before 7 p.m. Saturday, traffic cameras were rolling when a light-colored vehicle drove through the intersection of Fruitville Road and Lockwood Ridge Road with a steady red light. The driver plowed into two vehicles driven by drivers with a green traffic light.

There happened to be a Sarasota police officer at the intersection who witnessed the crash. There were no major injuries and the red light-runner received a citation.