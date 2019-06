- A little girl's quick thinking may have protected her from a man who allegedly tried to get her into his car.

It happened Monday just after 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Academy at The Lakes, on Collier Parkway in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

The girl was walking through the parking lot and said a man pulled up, waved her toward his car, and said "come over here, get in the car." She reportedly told the man she had "somewhere to be" and walked into the front office of Academy at The Lakes' lower division.

The man was described as a heavy-set black male with dreadlocks, wearing a black t-shirt. He was driving a dark gray, 2014 Toyota Corolla, which was photographed by surveillance cameras.

She said he did not get out of his vehicle.

Anyone with information about the man or the incident is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number #19-025069.