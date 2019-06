- A little girl was hit and killed on her tricycle IN Land O'Lakes. Dozens of people came together Friday to honor her life.

Despite their still raw emotions, Remington Solano was only 3 years old. Her mother, aunt, and grandmother joined others to celebrate Remi’s life.

“She loves to swim. She loved to be outside. She loved to ride her bike,” Remi’s mother, Kasey Clark said. “She was just such a light of God. And I thank God for letting me be her mother. Because she was such a blessing to me.”

Remi was riding her tricycle Wednesday evening when a neighbor backing out of his driveway struck her with his car, according to FHP.

“She was the most remarkable child with the most remarkable personality and she had a heart of gold and she loved everybody,” Remi’s grandmother, Genevieve Clark said.

Friday evening, dozens came together near the family’s home, showing their support. Community members with candles in-hand rallied around a family struggling the wrap their minds around the unimaginable.

"I am just going to miss her little toes. And her little hands. And her little smile. She was so beautiful,” Remi’s aunt, Tiffany Clark said.

Meanwhile, loved ones and strangers raised more than $11,000 online to help the family with funeral expenses.

Authorities say the driver was cooperating and was not facing charges. The investigation is on-going.