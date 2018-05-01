Gulf Boulevard closed in Indian Shores for officer-involved shooting

- An Indian Shores officer was involved in a shooting after he was struck by a suspect vehicle on Tuesday morning, deputies say.

The incident occurred after 3 a.m. near the 19600 block of Gulf Boulevard. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the officer-involved shooting. Preliminary evidence shows the officer, who has non-life threatening injuries, shot at the suspect.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was not injured and was taken into custody, deputies say. Gulf Boulevard is closed in both directions between 196th Avenue and Tiki Gardens as the investigation continues. There is no word yet on the events leading up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for the latest.

