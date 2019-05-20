< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. HART offers support for family of driver killed by passenger fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=HART offers support for family of driver killed by passenger&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/hart-offers-support-for-family-of-driver-killed-by-passenger" data-title="HART offers support for family of driver killed by passenger" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/hart-offers-support-for-family-of-driver-killed-by-passenger" addthis:title="HART offers support for family of driver killed by passenger"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408486747.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li By Natalia Verdina, FOX 13 News
Posted May 22 2019 09:53PM EDT
Video Posted May 22 2019 11:13PM EDT
Updated May 22 2019 11:14PM EDT src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>TPD: Man arrested after bus driver fatally stabbed</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hart-driver-raised-safety-concerns-months-before-his-stabbing-death"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/HART_driver_raised_safety_concerns_3_7292448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Report: Attacker told victim 'God bless you'</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A HART bus driver who was stabbed to death over the weekend is being remembered as a hero.</p><p>Thomas Dunn was driving on Nebraska Avenue when <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/hart-bus-driver-dead-after-being-stabbed-by-passenger">a passenger attacked him</a> with a knife and then tried to run away.</p><p>Witnesses said though Dunn was slipping away right before their eyes, he managed to safely pull over.</p><p>"How many people would be able to do what he did, gasping for air and stopping a bus," said Michael Dunn, Thomas' older brother.</p><p>The suspect, identified by Tampa police as <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/police-arrest-man-after-hart-bus-driver-fatally-stabbed">Justin McGriff, was arrested</a> and charged with first-degree murder. According to investigators, the attack <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/hart-driver-raised-safety-concerns-months-before-his-stabbing-death">appeared to be random and senseless</a>.</p> <div id='continue-text-408486747' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-408486747' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-408486747' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-408486747', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '408486747'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"We've got years of picking up pieces," said Michael Dunn, who in tears, remembered his brother who he described as a 'big teddy bear.'</p><p>Family members say Dunn worked for HART for about three years and was a dedicated employee.</p><p>"Treated everyone like a person," was one of Dunn's most distinct attributes, according to his brother.</p><p>Dunn also took safety very seriously. Five months ago, he spoke before the Hillsborough Transit Authority, expressing his concern over an assault he experienced.</p><p>"The lady decides she's going to try to break my arm on the way out of the bus, try to draw blood in my arm," was part of what Dunn described during the meeting with transit officials.</p><p>Days after Dunn's tragic death, his family believes more could have been done to protect Dunn and other drivers.</p><p>HART officials say they take the concerns seriously and are working to find real solutions to "isolated incidents." All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 suspects sought after Citrus Park home invasion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 11:09AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies in Hillsborough County are looking for four heavily-disguised suspects who pretended to be officers when they raided a Citrus Park home and tied up three victims.</p><p>According to the sheriff’s office, it was around 3 a.m. Thursday when the four forced their way into a home on Tabor Drive, claiming to be law enforcement officers. But once inside, they bound the hands of the three adults inside and stole unspecified items from the master bedroom before fleeing in a gray sedan.</p><p>One suspect fired a shot in the process, but no one was hurt.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/survey-more-than-half-of-families-living-at-macdill-complain-of-mold" title="More than half of families surveyed at MacDill AFB complain of mold" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-MILITARY%20HOUSING%205A_WTVT0a3e_146.mxf.00_00_03_29.Still001_1558607998260.jpg_7304902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-MILITARY%20HOUSING%205A_WTVT0a3e_146.mxf.00_00_03_29.Still001_1558607998260.jpg_7304902_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-MILITARY%20HOUSING%205A_WTVT0a3e_146.mxf.00_00_03_29.Still001_1558607998260.jpg_7304902_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-MILITARY%20HOUSING%205A_WTVT0a3e_146.mxf.00_00_03_29.Still001_1558607998260.jpg_7304902_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-MILITARY%20HOUSING%205A_WTVT0a3e_146.mxf.00_00_03_29.Still001_1558607998260.jpg_7304902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>More than half of families surveyed at MacDill AFB complain of mold</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew McClellan, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 06:37AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 06:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three months after non-profit Military Family Advisory Network published a report on the living conditions of families in privatized military housing, the group has released a more in-depth analysis of its findings, shedding light on the most frequently cited problems base-by-base. </p><p>In January and February 2019, MFAN surveyed 16,779 families living in privatized military housing at more than 100 bases across the country. At Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base, 105 people were surveyed. The survey found that 60 percent of them complained about maintenance, repairs or remediation issues. 54 percent of respondents reported mold as an issue. </p><p>Of those surveyed, only eight of them responded with a positive view of privatized base housing. Sixty-three of them showed a negative view while the remainder of respondents fell somewhere in the middle. MacDill received an overall satisfaction score of 2.7, which is considered negative on the 1-5 scale used by surveyors. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/semi-fire-shut-down-southbound-lanes-of-interstate-75-near-fletcher-avenue" title="Semi-truck carrying empty energy drink cans catches fire, snarls morning traffic" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/SKYFOX%20I-75%20semi%20fire%202_1558607465982.jpg_7304593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/SKYFOX%20I-75%20semi%20fire%202_1558607465982.jpg_7304593_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/SKYFOX%20I-75%20semi%20fire%202_1558607465982.jpg_7304593_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/SKYFOX%20I-75%20semi%20fire%202_1558607465982.jpg_7304593_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/SKYFOX%20I-75%20semi%20fire%202_1558607465982.jpg_7304593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Semi-truck carrying empty energy drink cans catches fire, snarls morning traffic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 04:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 08:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A semi-truck was lugging 5,000 pounds of new, but empty, cans of an energy drink before it erupted into flames causing a major traffic headache during the morning rush hour.</p><p>Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the driver, a 45-year-old man from Virginia, was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 in a 2012 Volvo tractor-trailer. Around 4:15 a.m., a mechanical issue started to develop near the back axle, igniting a fire near Fletcher Avenue. </p><p>Troopers said the driver attempted to contain the fire, but it didn't work. 