- Investigators are looking into a possible string of scams targeting Hispanic victims based on their immigration statuses.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it opened the investigation after a Univision report, which revealed more than 40 possible victims.

The sheriff's office said "several" victims have filed complaints about the fraud scheme.

Anyone who thinks they have been targeted as a victim in this case is asked to call the new, dedicated phone line set up by the sheriff's office, 813-247-8494.

A Spanish speaker has been designated to provide help and information.

