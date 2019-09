- The summer temperatures are going to feel significantly higher in the Tampa Bay area, leading to another heat advisory issued -- for the second day in a row -- by the National Weather Service.

Florida's summer temperatures rarely reach the higher 90s because of the typical afternoon rain usually brings some relief. However, with Hurricane Dorian moving away from the Sunshine State, drier air is being pulled over the Bay Area, giving "very slim" chances of rainfall, says FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg, even through the weekend.

"Typically, when a hurricane moves to our north and our east, that wraparound will pull in drier air," he said, "and, unfortunately for us, a combination of no rain, onshore wind and it's September -- our temperatures are going to be through the roof."

The heat advisory was issued for Friday afternoon -- from noon to 6 p.m. Temperatures could feel anywhere between 100 and 105 degrees.

Agencies, like the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, advise residents to be cautious in the heat, and offered the following tips:

- Never leave children or pets in vehicles

- Stay hydrated

- Wear lightweight clothing

-Take plenty of breaks if working outside

- Minimize sun exposure