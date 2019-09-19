A former school guardian is facing charges for allegedly pawning the firearm and equipment issued to him by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives discovered the transactions after 37-year-old Erick Russell was arrested earlier this month on charges of domestic battery and false-imprisonment.

During the arrest, deputies learned Russell was employed as a School Guardian and was issued a Glock 17 9mm handgun with two magazines, a body armor vest, and additional items.