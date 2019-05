- Deputies in Hernando County are hoping you can help them find a sexual predator who hasn’t registered his home address.

According to the sheriff’s office, Daniel Henry Olin traveled to Lake City in January for a death in the family. He returned to Hernando County on April 25 but still has not provided an updated residential address to deputies.

Olin, 31, was convicted in 2009 of having sex with a victim between 12 and 15 years old, state records show. His last known address was on Broad Street in Brooksville.

Olin is described as a white male, 5-foot-10 and 171 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes. He was last known to be driving a 2004 Orange Toyota Corolla, registered to a female associate. But deputies aren’t sure if he still has access to that car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830, or Detective Tom Breedlove directly at 352-797-3716 and tbreedlove@hernandosheriff.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $1,000 reward by calling Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip via www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.