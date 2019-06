- The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating two homicides that appear to be connected.

Investigators said the bodies of two men were found nine miles apart in rural orange groves on Sunday morning.

One victim has been identified as 30-year-old Jacquill Williams. The second victim has not been publicly identified.

Detectives believe the two homicides are related. Anyone with information about the cases should contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

Continue reading below