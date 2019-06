- Looking for a new four-legged friend? The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center says it is well over capacity and is making a plea for adoptions.

Officials said the shelter is at 116% capacity as of Wednesday morning.

"That number will normally increase as we have dogs and cats coming in daily," said Lauryn Postiglione with the Pet Resource Center. "Being summertime, it gets a lot busier and we get overcrowding."

The shelter is asking anyone thinking about getting a new pet to consider adopting from the shelter.

Any animal adopted goes home fully vaccinated with a microchip. Each dog and cat will also be spayed or neutered, and checked by a veterinarian.

The Pet Resource Center says it has a variety of dogs available for adoption.

"We have anything from small little maltese mixes and chihuahuas to large breed dogs," Postiglione said.

The Pet Resource Center is located at 440 N. Falkenburg Road, and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Adoptable pets at the shelter are viewable online.