- Hillsborough County’s garbage pickup contracts are set to expire next year.

While county officials eye new deals, they’re asking the public to weigh in on some potential options.

One of the more controversial choices includes cutting trash pickup from twice a week to just once.

“We've grown accustomed to relying on twice a week,” said Scott Derby, HOA president in the Arbor Greene neighborhood In New Tampa.

“You would have overflowing bins, health concerns. We're worried about rats raccoons going through,” he said.

The county says a major benefit would be a cost savings of 20-30%.

“The push is to get feedback from citizens we want the best service possible and their opinion matters,” said Damien Tramel, Hillsborough County’s Solid Waste Collection Manager.

Residents can fill out an online survey, or speak with a solid waste rep one on one at one of several upcoming meetings, which are listed below.

“It is our goal to understand what the people like we want to give people what they like,” Tramel said.

To fill out the online survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SWCustomerSurvey

To meet in person with a solid waste staff member, you can attend one of the following community hours events between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

July 15 - Seffner-Mango Library, 410 N. Kingsway Road in Seffner

July 17 - New Tampa Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd. in Tampa

July 18 - Jimmie B. Keel Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave. in Tampa

July 22 - SouthShore Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin

July 23 - Town 'N Country Library, 7606 Paula Drive in Tampa

July 25 - Emanuel P. Johnson Recreation Center, 5855 S. 78th St. in Tampa