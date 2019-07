- Hillsborough County deputies are searching for the murder suspects after a man was found dead in a garage.

On Sunday, shortly before midnight, deputies said they received a 911 call from a relative at the home, located at 5000 block of Joe King Road. The relative said a shooting occurred, according to the sheriff’s office.

When officials arrived, they said they found the victim, a 41-year-old man, dead. Investigators said they are waiting for a search warrant to enter the home. The victim's cause of death is still under investigation.

It’s possible there were up to three suspects involved in the murder, officials said early Monday morning, but they had no further description on who they could be.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.



