Hillsborough County hands out free mosquito fish to combat pest problem fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Hillsborough County hands out free mosquito fish to combat pest problem&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/hillsborough-county-hands-out-free-mosquito-fish-to-combat-pest-problem" data-title="Hillsborough County hands out free mosquito fish to combat pest problem" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/hillsborough-county-hands-out-free-mosquito-fish-to-combat-pest-problem" addthis:title="Hillsborough County hands out free mosquito fish to combat pest problem"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412887235.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412887235");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_412887235_412916672_170221"></div> 15 2019 10:30PM By Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 15 2019 05:50PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 15 2019 10:30PM EDT
Updated Jun 15 2019 10:31PM EDT class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/hillsborough-county-hands-out-free-mosquito-fish-to-combat-pest-problem";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Elizabeth\x20Fry\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412887235" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The past few weeks have brought with them some much-needed rain. However, that rain has also created the perfect breeding ground for some very unwanted pests.</p><p>"We went from almost a drought, to about the last two weeks with a lot of rain. So these containers that people have in their yard are going to fill up with water, and that creates a perfect environment for mosquitos to come in and lay their eggs," said RJ Montgomery with Hillsborough County's Mosquito Management Services. </p><p>In order to combat the problem, Hillsborough County is offering a free solution. On Saturday, they handed out free mosquito fish in an effort to fight back against the nuisance bugs in an environmental-friendly way. </p><p>"Take these fish, put them in containers that they want to have water in," said Montgomery. "The mosquito fish will eat the larvae when the mosquitos lay their eggs, and it's a perfect biological control."</p><p>What mosquito fish lack in size, they make up for in numbers. </p> <div id='continue-text-412887235' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-412887235' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412887235' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412887235', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412887235'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"Some of the fish have a dark spot on the belly. Those are females, and they're live bearers," explained Montgomery. "So, a lot of the fish that we send out will give birth pretty quickly."</p><p>A few of those fish can multiply into a couple hundred, killing off the mosquitos before they're old enough to take flight. </p><p>"We have several ponds around, and so I'm going to put those in my pond and get a head start on the mosquitos," said Ken Hoying, a Sun City Center resident. </p><p>With Florida's rainy season and long summer months, mosquitos have been a constant, familiar problem for residents. </p><p>"It's gotten so bad, that last year when I had my door open, they were breeding in my water dish for the dogs," said Tracy Czyz, a Brandon resident. </p><p>That's why, for those who stopped by to pick up some fish for themselves, they all had just one wish. </p><p>"I hope they breed and go crazy and kill all the mosquitos," Hoying said. </p><p>If you missed Saturday's event, the county still plans to host more in the coming weeks. <br>Residents will need to provide a valid photo I.D. to pick up a bag of fish.</p><p>All events will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out. </p><p>June 29 – Northdale Park, 15550 Spring Pine Drive in Tampa<br>July 13 – Tournament Sportsplex of Tampa Bay, 9330 E. Columbus Drive in Tampa<br>July 27 – Southshore Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin<br>August 10 – Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd. in Tampa<br>August 24 – Mike E. Sansone Community Park, 1702 N. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/toddler-with-dolphin-toy-has-sweet-encounter-with-real-dolphins-at-seaworld-orlando" title="Toddler with dolphin toy has sweet encounter with real dolphins at SeaWorld Orlando" data-articleId="412909355" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/Toddler_gets_attention_of_dolphins_at_Se_0_7402858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/Toddler_gets_attention_of_dolphins_at_Se_0_7402858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/Toddler_gets_attention_of_dolphins_at_Se_0_7402858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/Toddler_gets_attention_of_dolphins_at_Se_0_7402858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/Toddler_gets_attention_of_dolphins_at_Se_0_7402858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Florida toddler with a toy dolphin got the attention of multiple real-life dolphins at SeaWorld Orlando." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Toddler with dolphin toy has sweet encounter with real dolphins at SeaWorld Orlando</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 09:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 10:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida toddler with a toy dolphin got the attention of multiple real-life dolphins at SeaWorld Orlando.</p><p>Katie Cobb said she and her 3-year-old daughter Paisley were visiting the theme park on Saturday when they went up to the dolphin tank.</p><p>As Paisley held her pink toy dolphin in her hand, the dolphins in the tank appeared to take a keen interest and gathered at the glass to get a closer look.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/woman-shot-by-deputy-while-fighting-with-daughter-in-haines-city" title="Woman shot by deputy while fighting with daughter in Haines City" data-articleId="412903881" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/db5fb136-2696-457d-8821-b926a05c175c_1560645320413_7402841_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/db5fb136-2696-457d-8821-b926a05c175c_1560645320413_7402841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/db5fb136-2696-457d-8821-b926a05c175c_1560645320413_7402841_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/db5fb136-2696-457d-8821-b926a05c175c_1560645320413_7402841_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/db5fb136-2696-457d-8821-b926a05c175c_1560645320413_7402841_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Polk County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman shot by deputy while fighting with daughter in Haines City</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 08:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 09:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman was shot by a deputy as she was fighting with her daughter in a minivan on the side of a Haines City road, authorities said.</p><p>The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a man was driving down Carl Boozer Road near Powerline Road before 5 p.m. Saturday when he saw two women fighting in a vehicle pulled off to the side of the road.</p><p>After the witness heard the victim in the driver's seat scream that the woman on the passenger side was going to shoot her, he called 911 and fled.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/deputies-search-for-missing-service-dog-in-crystal-river" title="FOUND: Service dog reunited with owners after going missing in Crystal River" data-articleId="412890055" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/draco%20missing%20service%20dog%20citrus_1560637374098.jpg_7402713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/draco%20missing%20service%20dog%20citrus_1560637374098.jpg_7402713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/draco%20missing%20service%20dog%20citrus_1560637374098.jpg_7402713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/draco%20missing%20service%20dog%20citrus_1560637374098.jpg_7402713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/draco%20missing%20service%20dog%20citrus_1560637374098.jpg_7402713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FOUND: Service dog reunited with owners after going missing in Crystal River</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 06:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 09:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies said a missing service dog has thankfully been reunited with his owner, hours after going missing following a car accident in Crystal River.</p><p>The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said the dog, a 1.5-year-old Bull Terrier/Staffordshire Terrier mix named "Draco," had gotten spooked and ran into a wooded area next to an Arby's after the crash.</p><p>The sheriff's office confirmed to FOX 13 that Draco had been found several hours later by his owners.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 