Hillsborough County's new high school needs a name By Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News
Posted Sep 25 2019 10:13PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 25 2019 10:18PM EDT
Updated Sep 25 2019 10:27PM EDT a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_430323926_430325079_160404";this.videosJson='[{"id":"430325079","video":"608948","title":"Name%20ideas%20needed%20for%20new%20high%20school","caption":"A%20new%20high%20school%20is%20under%20construction%20in%20the%20booming%20south%20Hillsborough%20County%20area%20and%20school%20district%20officials%20are%20asking%20the%20community%20for%20input%20on%20what%20the%20school%20will%20be%20called.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F25%2FName_ideas_needed_for_new_high_school_0_7676483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F25%2FName_ideas_needed_for_new_high_school_608948_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664072299%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D9Zxg7FKSJ5WRt1bKlPTwWFuRNkM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fhillsborough-county-s-new-high-school-needs-a-name"}},"createDate":"Sep 25 2019 10:18PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_430323926_430325079_160404",video:"608948",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Name_ideas_needed_for_new_high_school_0_7676483_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520new%2520high%2520school%2520is%2520under%2520construction%2520in%2520the%2520booming%2520south%2520Hillsborough%2520County%2520area%2520and%2520school%2520district%2520officials%2520are%2520asking%2520the%2520community%2520for%2520input%2520on%2520what%2520the%2520school%2520will%2520be%2520called.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/25/Name_ideas_needed_for_new_high_school_608948_1800.mp4?Expires=1664072299&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=9Zxg7FKSJ5WRt1bKlPTwWFuRNkM",eventLabel:"Name%20ideas%20needed%20for%20new%20high%20school-430325079",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fhillsborough-county-s-new-high-school-needs-a-name"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News
Posted Sep 25 2019 10:13PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 25 2019 10:18PM EDT
Updated Sep 25 2019 10:27PM EDT <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430323926" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>RIVERVIEW, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Southeastern Hillsborough County is booming.</p><p>While new buildings go up and businesses expand, schools in the area are becoming increasingly overcrowded. Some are already over capacity.</p><p>A new high school is under construction right now and should provide some relief, but it can't come soon enough.</p><p>Right now it's being called high school TTT. Its official name will come later. Until then, officials already know it's the first new school to open in more than a decade and it will be the largest in the school district.</p><p>With the way the south county region is growing, the hallways could fill-up fast.</p> <div id='continue-text-430323926' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-430323926' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430323926' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430323926', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '430323926'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Right now, Lennard High School is the most over-crowded, with more than 3,300 students. Sixteen other high schools are near or over capacity.</p><p>The new campus is being built in the Southshore area of Riverview will provide some relief.</p><p>“This is the biggest high school that they’ve ever built in the district, and it should be able to house 2,900,” TTT Principal David Brown said.</p><p>The heavy growth in this area is expected to continue. School officials estimate thousands of new students will pack into area classrooms over the next three to five years. Based on approved developments and projections, in the same amount of time the new $75 million high school project could already be overcrowded.</p><p>“If the economy continues to do as well as it’s doing, we’re going to continue to grow,” said Brown.</p><p>The school district has already approved two new elementary schools and another new high school as part of its<a href="https://www.sdhc.k12.fl.us/docs/00/00/02/40/Pretty_Sheet_Five_Year_Plan_AKD_9_updated_by_Kim_no_color.pdf"> five-year plan</a>.</p><p>High school TTT is set to open for the start of next school year, but the campus still needs a name. </p><p>The school district is <a href="https://www.sdhc.k12.fl.us/getschooled/article/1491/come-learn-about-a-new-high-school-being-built-in-hillsborough-county-public-schools">accepting community input for the school's name</a> on its website until next Friday. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/station-house-bbq-brings-the-heat-as-they-cook-their-meals-on-board-a-real-fire-truck" title="Station House BBQ brings the heat as they cook their meals on board a real fire truck" data-articleId="430752020" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/Station_House_BBQ_cooks_on_board_a_real__5_7680636_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/Station_House_BBQ_cooks_on_board_a_real__5_7680636_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/Station_House_BBQ_cooks_on_board_a_real__5_7680636_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/Station_House_BBQ_cooks_on_board_a_real__5_7680636_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/Station_House_BBQ_cooks_on_board_a_real__5_7680636_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Retired firefighter Anthony Fonseca is the owner of Station House BBQ, which cooks all of its catered meals on a fire truck that's been converted into a mobile kitchen." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Station House BBQ brings the heat as they cook their meals on board a real fire truck</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 29 2019 11:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 29 2019 11:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mobile catering company is bringing the heat to its food -- literally!</p><p>Station House BBQ is serving up meals in a unique way. Retired firefighter Anthony Fonseca and his business partner Joshua Paul converted a real fire truck into their mobile kitchen. </p><p>"Most people ask when we pull up, 'Is the fire department here? I didn't call the fire department.' No, it's actually Station House BBQ!" said Fonseca.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/bok-tower-gardens-visitor-s-center-to-re-open-following-16-million-renovation" title="Bok Tower Gardens visitor's center to re-open following $16 million renovation" data-articleId="430750977" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/Bok_Tower_Gardens_visitors_center_re_ope_3_7680482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/Bok_Tower_Gardens_visitors_center_re_ope_3_7680482_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/Bok_Tower_Gardens_visitors_center_re_ope_3_7680482_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/Bok_Tower_Gardens_visitors_center_re_ope_3_7680482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/Bok_Tower_Gardens_visitors_center_re_ope_3_7680482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="There will soon be much more to see at Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales, as the new visitor's center plans to re-open following a $16 million renovation." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bok Tower Gardens visitor's center to re-open following $16 million renovation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 29 2019 11:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bok Tower Gardens is in the home stretch of a multi-million dollar renovation, where they have been working with an internationally known design firm.</p><p>Hadley Exhibits, which made works for the National September 11 Memorial Museum and the JFK Library, has now created exhibits for Bok Tower Gardens.</p><p>Bok Tower is coming to the end of a $16 million renovation that has been going on for several years.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/gold-star-families-honored-at-macdill-air-force-base" title="Gold Star families honored at MacDill Air Force Base" data-articleId="430750107" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/MacDill_Air_Force_Base_honors_local_Gold_4_7680554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/MacDill_Air_Force_Base_honors_local_Gold_4_7680554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/MacDill_Air_Force_Base_honors_local_Gold_4_7680554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/MacDill_Air_Force_Base_honors_local_Gold_4_7680554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/MacDill_Air_Force_Base_honors_local_Gold_4_7680554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dozens of Gold Star families gathered at MacDill Air Force Base to share the stories of their loved ones who gave their lives for our country." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gold Star families honored at MacDill Air Force Base</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 29 2019 11:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 29 2019 11:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On April 27, 2011, Lt. Col. N'Keiba Estelle got the heartbreaking knock at her door that no military family ever wants to hear. Her husband, Maj. Raymond Estelle II, had been one of nine Americans killed during a tragic attack in Afghanistan. </p><p>"Often times in this journey, you do kind of feel forgotten, especially after that first year. Everything kind of fades away and there's nobody left standing and they don't remember that you're going through something," said Lt. Col. N'Keiba Estelle, a local Gold Star wife.</p><p>Eight years later, Estelle and her two children are still left with a gaping hole in their lives. It's a reality that other Gold Star families also live with everyday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> 