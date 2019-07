- The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is waiving adoption fees.

County officials say the shelter is full and they will waive those fees from July 2 to 7 for dogs and cats – that are at least one-year-old -- in an effort to reduce overcrowding. They said all adoptions will include a free ID tag and a 3-month supply of flea prevention.

Adoptions for all dogs and cats, even those less than the age of one, will be free for first responders and active-duty or retired military.

As of Friday, the shelter said they were at 112 percent capacity for dogs and 142 percent for cats.

Officials said all adoptable pets are vaccinated, registered, microchipped and spayed or neutered.

The Pet Resource Center is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., for Thursday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

The shelter is located at 440 North Falkenburg Road. Adoptable pets can be seen online.