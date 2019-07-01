< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hillsborough County shelter waiving adoption fees due to overcrowding from July 2-7 By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 01 2019 06:43AM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 06:50AM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is waiving adoption fees.</p><p>County officials say the shelter is full and they will waive those fees from July 2 to 7 for dogs and cats – that are at least one-year-old -- in an effort to reduce overcrowding. More Local News Stories src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/plant%20city%20homicide%20aerials_1561983028855.jpg_7459741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/plant%20city%20homicide%20aerials_1561983028855.jpg_7459741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/plant%20city%20homicide%20aerials_1561983028855.jpg_7459741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/plant%20city%20homicide%20aerials_1561983028855.jpg_7459741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/plant%20city%20homicide%20aerials_1561983028855.jpg_7459741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hillsborough deputies searching for up to three murder suspects after reported shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 05:07AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 08:10AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hillsborough County deputies are searching for the murder suspects after a man was found dead in a garage.</p><p>On Sunday, shortly before midnight, deputies said they received a 911 call from a relative at the home, located at 5000 block of Joe King Road. The relative said a shooting occurred, according to the sheriff’s office. </p><p>When officials arrived, they said they found the victim, a 41-year-old man, dead. Investigators said they are waiting for a search warrant to enter the home. The victim's cause of death is still under investigation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/arrest-warrant-issued-for-suspect-in-palmetto-murder" title="Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Palmetto murder" data-articleId="415566859" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/irving%20zuniga_1561922833646.jpg_7458156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/irving%20zuniga_1561922833646.jpg_7458156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/irving%20zuniga_1561922833646.jpg_7458156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/irving%20zuniga_1561922833646.jpg_7458156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/irving%20zuniga_1561922833646.jpg_7458156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Manatee County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Palmetto murder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 03:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Detectives in Manatee County have issued a warrant for the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a teenager in Palmetto .</p><p>The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for 28-year-old Irving Zuniga, who is wanted for the murder of 18-year-old Jesus Molina on Saturday morning.</p><p>Investigators said Molina was shot and killed, then taken to the 1200 block of 61st Street East, where his body was later discovered by a person passing the area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/arrest-made-in-deadly-shooting-at-tampa-mosque" title="Arrest made in deadly shooting at Tampa mosque" data-articleId="415525280" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Man_charged_with_murder_in_deadly_Tampa__3_7459086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Man_charged_with_murder_in_deadly_Tampa__3_7459086_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Man_charged_with_murder_in_deadly_Tampa__3_7459086_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Man_charged_with_murder_in_deadly_Tampa__3_7459086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Man_charged_with_murder_in_deadly_Tampa__3_7459086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="On Friday, the sheriff's office issued an arrest warrant for the shooter, 40-year-old MD Rakibul Haque. He turned himself in on Saturday and faces a charge of second-degree murder." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arrest made in deadly shooting at Tampa mosque</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 07:04AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 10:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Investigators have arrested the man accused of fatally shooting another man in the parking lot of a Tampa mosque back in May. </p><p>The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of May 20 at the Islamic Society of Tampa Bay mosque on E. Sligh Avenue.</p><p>According to deputies, there had been an argument between the men just before the shooting. Family members identified the victim as Rafat Saeed. Featured Videos class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/this-dad-s-invention-helps-his-2-year-old-with-spinabifida-crawl-on-his-own"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Invention_helps_son_crawl_on_his_own_0_7459564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Invention_helps_son_crawl_on_his_own_0_20190701101954"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>This dad's invention helps his 2-year-old with spina bifida crawl on his own</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/10th-annual-warrior-games-wraps-up-in-tampa"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Warrior_Games_holds_closing_ceremony_in__0_7459411_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Warrior_Games_holds_closing_ceremony_in__0_20190701031048"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>10th annual Warrior Games wraps up in Tampa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/marine-fulfills-dream-of-competing-at-2019-warrior-games"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Warrior_fulfills_dream_of_competing_in_W_6_7459162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Warrior_fulfills_dream_of_competing_in_W_6_20190701023640"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Marine fulfills dream of competing at 2019 Warrior Games</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-operation-bbq-relief-feeds-competitors-at-the-warrior-games"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/_Operation_BBQ_Relief__feeds_competitors_5_7459273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_Operation_BBQ_Relief__feeds_competitors_5_20190701023134"/> href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here">We Live Here</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/staff">FOX 13 News Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/history">WTVT History</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX13News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox13.news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 13 News app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxtampabay.com-mobile/id374009420" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtvt" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>SkyTower Radar app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-13-skytower-radar/id897521658?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtvt.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a 