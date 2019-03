- A young defendant was convicted of a violent crime spree throughout Hillsborough County. Thursday, he learned his punishment.

Allen Stinson was defiant during his sentencing, at first refusing to stand for the judge. Hillsborough County Judge Michelle Sisco's reaction seemed to surprise the courtroom.

"Mr. Stinson I do need you to... listen. I understand it’s actually a sign of respect and I will show respect to you," said Sisco.

Stinson quickly fired back, "You haven't shown respect to me."

But Judge Sisco countered his defiance with compassion. She began her sentencing on a positive note.

"One of the first statements you made was concern if anyone had been hurt and I was struck by that because in this courtroom I see a lot of individuals do lots of horrible things and they don't seem to care at all about who've they've hurt or what they've done and you did care," explained Judge Sisco.

Stinson was a teenager when he robbed businesses at gunpoint and led cops on a high-speed chase that ended with Stinson losing control of his car and flipping several times.

During the trial, a deputy who chased Stinson said he feared for his life after Stinson pointed a gun at him several times.

Last month, a jury convicted Stinson on several charges including armed robbery and assault of a law enforcement officer.

At his sentencing, Thursday Judge Sisco said she understood the strikes against him early on, possibly growing up in less than ideal conditions. But despite Judge Sisco's empathy for Stinson, she imposed the mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Stinson will be back in court in two weeks to face more charges that resulted from the weekend crime spree.