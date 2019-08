- Hillsborough County Sheriff's detectives need help finding the suspect or suspects who stole two John Deere Gators from 6202 Miles Farm Road sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

The John Deere Gators are agricultural-style golf cart vehicles.

The serial numbers for the Gators are W04X2XD010998 and W004X2X103746.

Both Gators have custom built with rear metal bumpers.

Call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office with tips at 813-247-8200.

