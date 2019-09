- Recreation centers in Hillsborough County will be open on Tuesday for parents who need childcare due to school closures, county and city of Tampa officials announced.

Hillsborough public schools will be closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Dorian.

The program is open to all county residents with children ages 5 to 14. Fees will be waived for the day for children that do not regularly participate in the recreation program.

For children already registered, it will be considered a normal camp day.

Parents will need to complete a form at the center before dropping off their child, and will need to provide a lunch and snack for their child for the day.

The following city and county recreation centers will be open for childcare from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Tampa:

• Benito Activity Center, 10065 Cross Creek Blvd

• Copeland Community Center, 11001 N 15th St.

• Cyrus Greene Community Center, 2101 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

• Desoto Community Center, 2617 Corrine St.

• Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2200 N Oregon Ave.

• Fair Oaks Center, 5019 N 34th St.

• Forest Hills Recreation Complex, 724 W 209th Ave.

• Grant Park Activity Center, 3724 N 54th Ave.

• Gwendolyn Miller Center, 6410 N 32nd St.

• Henry & Ola Center, 502 W. Henry Ave.

• Highlands Pines Center, 4505 E 21st Ave.

• Kate Jackson Center, 821 S Rome Ave.

• Kid Mason Center, 1101 N Jefferson St.

• Kwane Doster Center, 7506 S Morton St.

• Loretta Ingraham Complex, 1615 N Hubert Ave.

• Marcelino "Chelo" Huerta Jr. Friendship Center, 4124 W Bay to Bay Blvd

• NFL YET Jackson Heights Center, 3310 E Lake Ave.

• Oak Park Center, 5300 E 14th Ave.

• Police Athletic League, 1924 W. Diana St.

• Port Tampa Community Center, 4702 W McCoy St.

• Rey Park Center, 2301 N Howard Ave.

• Rowlett Activity Center, 2313 E Yukon St.

• Springhill Center, 201 E Eskimo Ave.

• Temple Crest Center, 8116 N 37th St.

• Wellswood Activity Center, 4918 N Mendenhall Dr.

• All People's Life Center -6105 E. Sligh Ave.

• Westchase Community Center - 9791 Westchase Dr.

• Egypt Lake Park and Community Center - 3126 Lambright St.

• Jackson Springs Park and Community Center - 8620 Jackson Springs Rd.

• Johnson Community Center - 5855 S. 78th St.

• Northdale Park and Community Center - 15550 Spring Pine Dr.

• Roy Haynes Park Community Center - 1902 S. Village Ave.

Gibsonton:

• Gardenville Park and Community Center - 6219 Symmes Rd.

Odessa:

• Keystone Community Center and Sports Complex - 17928 Gunn Hwy

Seffner:

• Mango Park and Community Center - 11717 Clay Pit Rd.

Ruskin:

• Ruskin Park and Community Center - 901 6th St SE.

Thonotosassa:

• Thonotosassa Park and Community Center - 10132 Skewlee Rd.

Plant City:

• Earl Simmons Park and Community Center - 5936 Connell Rd.