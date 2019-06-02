< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hillsborough's new machines produce 900 sandbags per hour Posted Jun 02 2019 06:38PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 02 2019 07:59PM EDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 09:25PM EDT By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 02 2019 06:38PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 02 2019 07:59PM EDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 09:25PM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - Hillsborough County hopes to eliminate those images of long lines of cars waiting for sandbags we all experienced with Hurricane Irma. (FOX 13)</strong> - Hillsborough County hopes to eliminate those images of long lines of cars waiting for sandbags we all experienced with Hurricane Irma.</p><p>The county did a "show and tell" of their new sandbagging machine at the Emergency Operations Center.</p><p>"The new sandbag machine we got new this year, it produces 900 sandbags per hour," said Christopher Sanz, the General Manager of Hillsborough County Park Services.</p><p>That production is what really attracted the county to purchase six of the machines.</p><p>"It fills with sand, sews them up, sends them down the conveyor for dispersement," Sanz explained.</p> <div id='continue-text-410431974' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-410431974' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-410431974' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-410431974', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410431974'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The overall result is more sandbags produced with less labor required.</p><p>That frees up the park personnel to assist residents who show up needing sandbags.</p><p>"It's a great benefit to have," Sanz said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: DUI driver arrested after motorcyclist killed in crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 06:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 01:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Clearwater police officers arrested a woman who was involved in a fatal crash on Saturday afternoon, as well as another driver who had a road rage altercation with the woman.</p><p>According to police, 29-year-old Kelley Zielinski, was driving southbound on Fort Harrison Avenue when she attempted to turn left onto Belleview Boulevard.</p><p>Investigators said Zielinski turned into the direct path of a motorcyclist who was traveling northbound on Fort Harrison Avenue. The motorcyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Police identified him as 56-year-old Jeffrey Pearl.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-grandmother-arrested-for-fatal-methadone-overdose-of-toddler" title="Florida grandmother arrested for fatal methadone overdose of toddler" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20_Brett%20Taylor%20Aitken_060219_1559491118215.png_7344170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20_Brett%20Taylor%20Aitken_060219_1559491118215.png_7344170_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20_Brett%20Taylor%20Aitken_060219_1559491118215.png_7344170_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20_Brett%20Taylor%20Aitken_060219_1559491118215.png_7344170_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20_Brett%20Taylor%20Aitken_060219_1559491118215.png_7344170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida grandmother arrested for fatal methadone overdose of toddler</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 12:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida grandmother has been arrested for the fatal overdose of a toddler.</p><p>According to the St. John's County Sheriff's Office, members of the county's Major Crimes Unit arrested 59-year-old Brett Taylor Aitken for the Aggravated Mansluaghter of her 15-month-old grandchild. Their investigation determined that she was negligent in her care of the child victim.</p><p>They said that deputies responded to the suspicious death of the victim on December 22nd, 2018 in the 900th block of Cypress Road in St. Augustine. The scene was investigated and interviews were conducted. An autopsy ruled that the 15-month-old died from 'Methadone Toxicity.'</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/boy-12-fatally-struck-on-i-4-in-polk-county" title="Boy, 12, fatally struck on I-4 in Polk County" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/Still0602_00001_1559479961857_7343940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/Still0602_00001_1559479961857_7343940_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/Still0602_00001_1559479961857_7343940_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/Still0602_00001_1559479961857_7343940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/Still0602_00001_1559479961857_7343940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boy, 12, fatally struck on I-4 in Polk County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 09:01AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 02:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a 12-year-old boy was hit and killed on I-4 early Sunday morning.</p><p>According to troopers, 12-year-old Tracy Castner walked into the travel lanes and was struck by a westbound vehicle near exit 33. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.</p><p>It's unclear why the 12-year-old was walking along I-4 or if he was alone. id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/police-search-for-missing-child-last-seen-in-delray-beach" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/caiden%20williamson%20missing_1559524322728.jpg_7344809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/caiden%20williamson%20missing_1559524322728.jpg_7344809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/caiden%20williamson%20missing_1559524322728.jpg_7344809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/caiden%20williamson%20missing_1559524322728.jpg_7344809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/caiden%20williamson%20missing_1559524322728.jpg_7344809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;FDLE&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police search for missing child last seen in Delray Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/world-war-ii-vet-101-commissions-grandson-during-air-force-academy-graduation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/61510314_10156677852038853_6753944263186186240_o_1559517406865_7344607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/61510314_10156677852038853_6753944263186186240_o_1559517406865_7344607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/61510314_10156677852038853_6753944263186186240_o_1559517406865_7344607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/61510314_10156677852038853_6753944263186186240_o_1559517406865_7344607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/61510314_10156677852038853_6753944263186186240_o_1559517406865_7344607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;US&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;Academy" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>World War II vet, 101, commissions grandson during Air Force Academy graduation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/odorizzi-goes-6-scoreless-twins-hang-on-to-beat-rays-9-7" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-1153269861_1559512282860_7344385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-1153269861_1559512282860_7344385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-1153269861_1559512282860_7344385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-1153269861_1559512282860_7344385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-1153269861_1559512282860_7344385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Julio&#x20;Aguilar&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Odorizzi goes 6 scoreless, Twins hang on to beat Rays 9-7</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/google-multiple-services-reporting-issues-several-other-websites-affected-by-outage-sunday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/01/googlelogo.jph_1441127205435_144160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/01/googlelogo.jph_1441127205435_144160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/01/googlelogo.jph_1441127205435_144160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/01/googlelogo.jph_1441127205435_144160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/01/googlelogo.jph_1441127205435_144160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Google&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Alphabet&#x20;Inc&#x2e;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Google: "Multiple services reporting issues," several other websites affected by outage Sunday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-man-calls-911-to-brag-about-fleeing-traffic-stop-what-do-we-pay-you-guys-for" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20SO_Nicholas%20Carlmann%20Jones_060219_1559505350911.png_7344263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20SO_Nicholas%20Carlmann%20Jones_060219_1559505350911.png_7344263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20SO_Nicholas%20Carlmann%20Jones_060219_1559505350911.png_7344263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20SO_Nicholas%20Carlmann%20Jones_060219_1559505350911.png_7344263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/ST%20JOHNS%20COUNTY%20SO_Nicholas%20Carlmann%20Jones_060219_1559505350911.png_7344263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida man calls 911 to brag about fleeing traffic stop, 'what do we pay you guys for'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 