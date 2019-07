- Hillsborough County schools have modified their early-release Mondays schedule for the 2019-2020 school year.

Early release will not be observed every Monday, and will not occur at all in November and December.

The district says it is because the beginning of the school year had to be pushed back.

"August 10 this year is a Saturday. So that means Saturday and Sunday we lose, so we have to start on August 12 and those two days are days we have to make up, so to speak," said Tanya Arja.

The changes only effect the first semester. There will be no early release Mondays in November or December.

Early release Mondays for Hillsborough County schools will be observed on the following dates:

- August: 8/12, 8/19, 8/26

- September: 9/9, 9/16, 9/23, 9/30

- October: 10/7

- November: No early release

- December: No early release

- January: 1/13, 1/27

- February: 2/3, 2/10, 2/24

- March: 3/9, 3/23, 3/30

- April: 4/6, 4/13, 4/27

- May: 5/4, 5/11, 5/18

See the school system's calendar at https://www.sdhc.k12.fl.us/calendar/print/1/?start=1467345600