Hillsborough schools to hire dozens of crossing guards for middle schools 12 2019 05:40PM By Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 12 2019 05:20PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 12 2019 05:40PM EDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 05:40PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - For Hillsborough County Middle Schools, crossing guards were once a luxury that simply didn't exist. It was a problem that was putting students' lives in jeopardy.</p><p>"Traffic just wasn't stopping, students were playing frogger to cross the street," said Danielle Waymire, a concerned parent at Mulrennan Middle School in Valrico. </p><p>With concerns mounting, some parents decided to take the issue into their own hands.</p><p>"We had three crossing guards out here that we fundraised," said Waymire. "We ended up raising $14,000. It cost us that to pay for the crossing guards for the rest of the school year."</p><p>Their drastic measures caused the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to take notice and make a change. Earlier this year, they announced they would be implementing a crossing guard program for middle schools across the county.</p> <div id='continue-text-417832805' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-417832805' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417832805' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417832805', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417832805'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"I don't think there's anyone that would argue that a child walking to and from school should be anything but safe, so we're just taking the steps to make sure they are," said Amanda Granit with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>This week, HCSO released a list of over two dozen middle schools that will now have crossing guards at their crosswalks. The sheriff's office calls it the first wave of changes with more to come over the next three years.</p><p>"We did a study of cars going through the area and students in the area, how many walkers would be going to school- things like that to determine the priority of which schools and which schools would qualify for crossing guards," said Granit.</p><p>For parents like Waymire, it's a sigh of relief.</p><p>"A lot of tragic accidents that could have occurred, will definitely be prevented," said Waymire. 