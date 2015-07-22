< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fhillsborough-sheriff-will-honor-8-year-old-who-helped-save-her-mother-s-life width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - An 8-year-old Tampa girl will be honored for saving her mother’s life.</p><p>Back in December, Kimaya Williams came home from school and found her mom having medical trouble. She called 911 and told dispatchers she thought her mother was having seizure.</p><p>In those 911 calls, Kimaya is heard saying, “Okay she won’t lay down. She’s falling. I’m trying to help her.”</p><p>The dispatcher said, “It’s okay. Staying on the phone with me.”</p><p>“Okay. They’re coming to help you.”</p><p>“You’re doing a great job, okay?”</p><p>“Okay.”</p><p>Kimaya remained calm during the call, and first responders reached her home. Officials said her mom is doing well.</p><p>On Thursday. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister will visit Kimaya at Bellamy Elementary School to honor her for her bravery and present her with an award.</p><p>"I couldn't be more proud of our quick-thinking 911 dispatcher and Kimaya, who showed courage and strength at such a young age," said Sheriff Chronister in a statement. "Thankfully, this emergency ended with a great outcome. We were able to get Kimaya's mom the help she needed. This is an excellent example for parents to teach their children to learn or know where to find important information in an emergency, like their address."</p><p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="720" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LfhxYSvDYwE" width="1280">
Hillsborough sheriff will honor 8-year-old who helped save her mother's life
