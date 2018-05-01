Hit-and-run suspect struck two bicyclists in Auburndale, deputies say

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: May 01 2018 09:20AM EDT

Updated: May 01 2018 10:30AM EDT

AUBURNDALE (FOX 13) - An Auburndale man is accused of crashing his truck into two bicyclists, and leaving the scene, deputies say.

On Monday, 26-year-old Cody Wheeler was arrested for a hit-and-run crash that occurred on April 25. Polk County deputies say the two female victims, both in their 30s, were riding their bicycles on Spirit Lake Road near Thornhill Road after midnight. They were both struck from behind by an unknown vehicle, deputies say. Both bicycles had operational lights. 

The victims had “significant” injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital, deputies say. Debris analysis and surveillance cameras helped deputies identify the suspect vehicle, a white 2014 Chevy Silverado. One of the co-registrants was Wheeler, they say.

Cody’s girlfriend confirmed they own the truck, deputies say. She told them he arrived home around 12:30 a.m. on April 25, and asked her to remove her vehicle from the garage so he can park the truck, which had a broken headlight, inside it. Deputies say he told her he hit something.

When questioned, Wheeler said he knew he crashed into something, stopped a nearby Publix to inspect the truck’s damage, and drove home, deputies say. He said he didn’t know what he hit, they added.  

Wheeler faces charges including leaving the scene of a crash. 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Hit-and-run suspect struck two bicyclists in Auburndale, deputies say
  • Indian Shores officer struck by suspect vehicle, fires gun
  • Lockheed Martin adds F-35 manufacturing jobs
  • Man agrees to six-month sentence for killing
  • Sarasota teenager attacks two female victims, deputies say
  • Termite damage forces residents out of St. Pete condo
  • Murder charges filed after woman's body found in shed
  • Charges dropped against one shark-dragging suspect in viral video
  • Apple Watch alerts teen to health problem
  • Lightning fans celebrate Game 2 win