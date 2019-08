Two sub-contractors working on a gas line in a vending area on the 300s level of Raymond James Stadium were burned when a natural gas line ignited and caused a "small" explosion.

"I have worked here 20 years," said Cmdr. James Gilligan of Tampa Fire Rescue. "We have dumpster fires on occasion. That is about it. This is a unique situation."

The victims were rushed to Tampa General Hospital, but we are told they never lost consciousness and were burned on their upper bodies.