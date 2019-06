- Holmes Beach police found a prosthetic ear at a beach and want to track down the owner.

Police officers said it was found at Manatee Public Beach, located off of State Road 64 and Gulf Drive. The Holmes Beach Police Department posted images of the prosthetic ear on the agency's Facebook page.

The Facebook post said, "Have you lost an ear? This prosthetic ear was found at the Manatee public beach. Please contact us if you know the owner."

Anyone who may know the owner is asked to contact the Holmes Beach Police Department at 941-708-5807.

