Arrest made in Holmes Beach burglar attack

- Soon after police released surveillance video of the man suspected of burglarizing and attacking a Holmes Beach woman, officers made an arrest.

The woman was attacked by a man she found in her bedroom when she returned from an errand around 2 p.m. June 28, according to police.

The man was identified as Mark Snyder, 55, of Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach.

Police believe Snyder went into the victim's home on 75th Street while the woman was away. When she came home, she found him in her bedroom.

Police say Snyder attacked her, knocking her down as he ran out of the house.

The victim was not able to describe the man, but thanks to surveillance video from a neighbor’s home, police were able to make the arrest

The Holmes Beach Police Department reminds residents to lock the doors when leaving the home.