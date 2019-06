- Deputies are warning the public about a suspect on the loose some four hours after a home invasion and robbery of an elderly Hudson, Florida man.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 5:40 p.m. Friday at a home in the 11600 block of Duda Road.

They say a masked, armed white man, possibly in his 20s, broke into the man's home, and demanded the keys to the victim's vehicle, a 2010 silver Nissan Frontier with a front license plate that reads Frank.

The Nissan's rear tag is Florida Z11EIC. Deputies say the four-door truck has a hitch on the back.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the home invasion or who sees the vehicle is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.