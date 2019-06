- A violent home invasion and robbery in Pasco County leaves an elderly man bloody and bruised. The Hudson man is hoping to catch the man responsible.

Frank Black has a message for the person who attacked him.

"I was to tell him he's a no good scum."

The 92-year-old's injuries look painful. He has multiple cuts on his head, and deep bruises all over his body.

"Well it doesn't hurt now, only when I laugh," he said.

Friday evening, Frank was working inside his Hudson home when he was ambushed.

"Something hit me on the side of head here and knocked me to the floor," said Frank, "and one blow followed another. Fella' just hit, and hit, and hit, and I asked ‘What do you want, what are you doing?'"

The masked man was beating him with the butt of a long gun, demanding money, and his keys.

With the gun pointed at him, Frank told FOX 13 he handed over some cash and the keys to his pick-up truck. But the thief wasn't done yet.

"Pushed me back into the front room, and again, he hit me and knocked me on the floor and beat me on the side of the head here, and said, 'Stay here,'" Frank recalled.

He was bleeding badly. Once Frank thought the robber was gone, he locked himself in the bathroom and called 911.

Frank believes the man targeted him, but he has no clue who the attacker is.

"He was completely covered. He had a thick woman's stocking over his head, had a hat on, had clothes on, and I think he had gloves," Frank said.

The criminal got in through an unlocked back door.

Since the frightening assault, the Blacks had the locks on the house replaced, and plan to install security cameras.

Frank said deputies found his stolen pick-up over the weekend, dirty and parked about four miles away with the keys on the dashboard.

"I've been here for 40 years and I've never had any kind of problem like that," he said.

Frank and his wife want whoever is responsible behind bars. Anyone with information about the attack and robbery is urged to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-5878.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $3,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the organization by calling 1-800-873-8477.