Via TPD Via TPD

- Tampa police want the public to take a close look at a video they just released, in the hopes that someone can identify the couple in it.

“They appear to be a male and a female,” said Officer Sarah Michaelson. “They are driving a white pickup truck, maybe a Ford."

Detectives say the couple might be the key to solving a murder mystery that began in October.

"They are not suspects, we're hoping they can give us more information,” she said.

Back on October 3, the couple drove up to Gracepoint emergency walk-in, which is a behavioral health facility on East Henry Avenue, and dropped off an adult white male. Police say Gracepoint staff members didn't get the name or contact information for the couple before they drove away.

“While the subject was there, he began complaining of upper-body pain and was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he died 10 days later,” said Michaelson.

Detectives originally ruled it as an undetermined death, but on May 8, 2019, the case was re-classified as a homicide.

"The video appears very clear that they appear to be good Samaritans, walking in with him, dropping him off, and then they leave,” he said.

But they may have answers—which could help police solve the mystery.

“We just want to talk to them, or anyone that might know them or recognize them from the video,” she said. “If they could just let them know, they are not suspects, we just want to speak to them.”

Detectives aren’t offering any further details about the victim. We don’t know if he had been receiving treatment at Gracepoint at the time.

If you recognize this man and women in the video, please call TPD at (813) 231-6130.