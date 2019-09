- The Temple Terrace Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.

One person was found dead in the 8700 block of Boardwalk Path Drive, while a second shooting victim was transported to a nearby hospital. The condition of that person is not known at this time.

Police are looking for a male seen driving a green Kia Soul who may have information about the incident.



