- Record heat in May challenged a lot of local residents to find ways to escape or beat the heat, so we ventured out to see how people who live here stay cool.

Our first encounter was with a woman enjoying some time at a downtown dog park.

"Been here 14 years, still can't get used to this heat!" she exclaimed.

"I either stay inside in the AC most of the time, or because I have to bring my dog to the dog park twice in the day... early in the morning or late in the evening."

Off of the Riverwalk, we found a family enjoying some time in the shade while their son played in the splash park.

"I stay cool by going to a water park!" he said, running back underneath the dumping bucket at Tampa's Water Works Park.

His parents talked about all of the covered spaces and water spots located along the Riverwalk.

Another local shared her secrets: "A lot of shade, ice cream and lots of water and sunscreen."