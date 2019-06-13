< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412541720" data-article-version="1.0">How this gargantuan gator became a Pasco County family's pet</h1>
</header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=How this gargantuan gator became a Pasco County family's pet&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/how-this-gargantuan-gator-became-a-pasco-county-family-s-pet" data-title="How this gargantuan gator became a Pasco County family's pet" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/how-this-gargantuan-gator-became-a-pasco-county-family-s-pet" addthis:title="How this gargantuan gator became a Pasco County family's pet"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412541720.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412541720");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_412541720_412545566_140168"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_412541720_412545566_140168";this.videosJson='[{"id":"412545566","video":"574283","title":"Large%20gator%20is%20part%20of%20the%20family","caption":"Chad%20Wright%20works%20with%20the%20Florida%20Fish%20and%20Wildlife%20Conservation%20Commission%20as%20a%20nuisance%20gator%20trapper%2C%20and%20has%20had%20Amos%20the%20alligator%20as%20their%20family%27s%20unconventional%20pet%20since%202005.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F13%2FLarge_gator_is_part_of_the_family_6_7394766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F13%2FLarge_gator_is_part_of_the_family_574283_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655072160%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DBNNJRLom-74H2WUb-S7SrzCssXE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fhow-this-gargantuan-gator-became-a-pasco-county-family-s-pet"}},"createDate":"Jun 13 2019 06:16PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_412541720_412545566_140168",video:"574283",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Large_gator_is_part_of_the_family_6_7394766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Chad%2520Wright%2520works%2520with%2520the%2520Florida%2520Fish%2520and%2520Wildlife%2520Conservation%2520Commission%2520as%2520a%2520nuisance%2520gator%2520trapper%252C%2520and%2520has%2520had%2520Amos%2520the%2520alligator%2520as%2520their%2520family%2527s%2520unconventional%2520pet%2520since%25202005.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/13/Large_gator_is_part_of_the_family_574283_1800.mp4?Expires=1655072160&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=BNNJRLom-74H2WUb-S7SrzCssXE",eventLabel:"Large%20gator%20is%20part%20of%20the%20family-412545566",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fhow-this-gargantuan-gator-became-a-pasco-county-family-s-pet"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/how-this-gargantuan-gator-became-a-pasco-county-family-s-pet">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 05:57PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-412541720"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 06:16PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 06:20PM EDT</span></p>
</div> gator became a family's pet" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/how-this-gargantuan-gator-became-a-pasco-county-family-s-pet";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Kimberly\x20Kuizon\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412541720" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Gender reveal parties seem to be the new norm, but one Pasco County family topped them all: their pet gator <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/alligator-helps-baby-gender-reveal" target="_blank">helped them find out they're having a girl</a>. </p><p>Stacie Childs-Wright and her husband Chad Wright will soon be welcoming their tenth child into their blended family.</p><p>Chad works with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as a nuisance gator trapper, and has had Amos the alligator as their family's unconventional pet since 2005.</p><p>But the massive, 13-foot gator wasn't always with the Wright family. Johnny Galvin raised the reptile after Amos was born on an alligator farm in 1960. </p><p>"I held the egg in my hand as it was hatching and I helped him out of the shell," Galvin recalled. </p> <div id='continue-text-412541720' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-412541720' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412541720' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412541720', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412541720'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>From that moment, Amos was family. </p><p>"As he grew and became very large, I built a special trailer and I took him around to schools," Galvin said. </p><p>Amos became a bit of a local celebrity as Galvin used him to teach gator safety. The alligator was even part of a drug campaign.</p><p>"The slogan was, Old Amos says “say nope to dope.” It got their attention. I got their attention," he said. </p><p>At Catfish Johnny's restaurant in Lake Panasoffkee, the walls are lined with photos of Amos. They show network TV appearances, commercials and even Governor Bob Martinez posing for a photo on top of the gargantuan gator. </p><p>"I did shows for Governor Martinez, I did all of the earth shows for all of the kids," Galvin recalled. </p><p>But as Galvin's health started to decline, the disabled Vietnam vet knew Amos needed a new home. </p><p>"I wanted somebody that knew how to handle him and had the proper habitat," he said. </p><p>That person was Chad Wright. </p><p>Since 2005, Wright has been licensed and permitted to have Amos. On top of that, he has a lifetime of experience in dealing with alligators. </p><p>"They know how to take care of him, they’re kind to him. They feed him. He gets excellent groceries," he said. </p><p>Better yet, he's a part of their family. He's their gator child. </p><p>"He's never been in the wild. He doesn't have the instincts that would have been inbred in him to last out there," Galvin said. </p><p>As for that viral gender reveal, Galvin said it was perfectly safe for Amos.</p><p>"It's just old baking flour with a little pink or blue food coloring it and it makes a puff. Dosen’t hurt the critter. 