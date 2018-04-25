Howell 'Trae' Donaldson to undergo mental evaluation

- Surrounded by his attorneys, suspected Seminole Heights killer Howell "Trae" Donaldson, III looks towards the gallery where his parents are sitting.

This is the only time they get a look at each other after Howell and Rosita Donaldson were put on house arrest for refusing to talk to prosecutors about their son.

A.J. Alvarez represents Rosita and Howell Donaldson, Jr.

"I know they want to see their son as much as possible, as any parent would, so any chance they get to see their son they are going to try and take advantage of that," said Alvarez.

Donaldson is accused of gunning down four innocent people in Seminole Heights.

Prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty. Donaldson's attorney, Charles Traina says the young defendant doesn't understand the gravity of his legal troubles.

"We're asking the court to appoint an expert to evaluate Mr. Donaldson to determine whether he is competent to proceed at this time," said Traina.

When he first talked to Howell and Rosita Donaldson they were two heartbroken parents who were standing by their son.

"We love our son, let him know we love him," said Rosita Donaldson.

But now their son's mental health is in question.

If Donaldson is found unfit he will be sent to a state hospital for treatment and once he is competent

he will come back to court to face murder charges.

But until then, limited courtroom glances will be the only interaction the Donaldsons will get with their son.