A Polk County father disciplined his daughter by putting her hand over a hot stove top, police said.
A teacher noticed the 9-year-old arrived to class with a black eye and a burn mark on her hand, according to the Bartow Police Department. Officials said the teacher reported it to law enforcement and the Department of Children and Families.
Investigators said the victim’s father, Felipe Casanova, caught the child “stealing snacks at home” and wanted to “teach her a lesson." During the investigation, they learned the heat and pain from the hot stove caused her to pull her hand away and she fell to the floor. In the process, she hit her face on the counter, detectives said.