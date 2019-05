- A Tampa Bay pet shelter wants to know who tossed a kitten out of a moving car, they said, and they will offer a reward for that information.

According to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon on Columbus Drive in Tampa. Good Samaritans saved the male kitten from a busy road.

"There is no excuse for this. It's a baby," said Sherry Silk, the shelter's CEO. " Not only is it morally wrong, it is against the law. If you have kittens and you don't want them, you can bring them to us or the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center."

The young animal had a bloody nose and a few cuts to his paws. Otherwise, he wasn’t seriously injured, Silk explained in a Facebook video.

Tampa police said Wednesday no report has been filed, but the Humane Society is offering a reward.

"Please help us if you know,"Silk said, "and we'll find this guy another home."