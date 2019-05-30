A young girl has passed away after being hit by a car in Land O’ Lakes, troopers said.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 3-year-old Remington Solano was riding her tricycle in her neighborhood. Before 7 p.m., she was heading east on Torvest Court in the middle of the roadway. Around the same time, a 39-year-old male driver began reversing from a driveway in the 17000 block.

That’s when his vehicle collided with the child, troopers said. Solano was taken to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital where she later died.