Hydration, cooling urged for Sunset Music Festival-goers By Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News
Posted May 24 2019 05:55PM EDT
Video Posted May 24 2019 06:30PM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 06:32PM EDT src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Review of Sunset Music Festival complete</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - More than 40 international electronic dance music bands will perform on five stages at Raymond James Stadium this Memorial Day weekend.</p><p>The Sunset Music Festival draws tens of thousands to Tampa, but with heat and drug-related medical incidents marking past events, <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/promoter-promises-safety-changes-ahead-of-sunset-music-festival">festival organizers and city officials</a> are urging attendees to hydrate and stay cool. </p><p>They're also doing what they can to give EDM enthusiasts some relief from <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/extreme-heat-in-the-forecast-for-this-weekend-s-sunset-music-festival">temperatures forecast in the 90s</a>.</p><p>“People are going to be here to enjoy the concert. We have to make sure they are safe and protected,“ said Tampa City Commission Chairman Luis Viera, who toured the venue Friday.</p><p>Safety is always a big concern at the mega event. Back in <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/two-dead-57-taken-to-hospital-after-sunset-music-festival">2016, two people died</a>, possibly from drug overdoes.</p> <div id='continue-text-408863209' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-408863209' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-408863209' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-408863209', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '408863209'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Every year, dozens of fans have been taken to the hospital for dehydration.</p><p>“We want to make sure, especially with unseasonably high temperatures, that our fans are staying hydrated, that they’re not overheating,” Danielle Alvarez, a spokesperson for the festival told FOX 13.</p><p>So there will be more free water available under the stages, at stations, and elsewhere across the property.</p><p>This year, cooling tents will be larger and more appealing than years past, giving festival-goers an air-conditioned place to rest and recover.</p><p>“We want to entice folks to cool down in those areas, so we have invited artists to play in the tents,” said Alvarez.</p><p>Misting stations will also be scattered around the festival grounds and there will be double the number of ambassadors walking the grounds, making sure everyone is safe. Among other things, they will be looking for people who show early signs of dehydration, which includes dizziness, nausea, and profuse sweating.</p><p>“We want to make sure we can get them to a shaded area,” explained Alvarez. “We want to make sure we can get them first aid or get them hydrated.”</p><p>The Sunset Music Festival runs from 3 in the afternoon to midnight Saturday and Sunday.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var More Local News Stories

Thief steals U.S. Marine statue from elderly veteran in Spring Hill
By Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News
Posted May 24 2019 05:47PM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 06:21PM EDT
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is hoping to locate the thief that stole a priceless statue from an 88-year-old veteran's home in Spring Hill. 
You would only have to talk to former Marine Al Sulfridge for a few minutes to figure out that he's proud to say he served his country. 
"I always wanted to be a Marine," said Sulfridge of Spring Hill. data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Marine_statue_stolen_from_elderly_vetera_5_7311857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Marine_statue_stolen_from_elderly_vetera_5_7311857_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Marine_statue_stolen_from_elderly_vetera_5_7311857_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Marine_statue_stolen_from_elderly_vetera_5_7311857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Marine_statue_stolen_from_elderly_vetera_5_7311857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Surveillance video shows a thief ripping the statue from its base outside of the 88-year-old Marine veteran's home in Spring Hill." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thief steals U.S. Marine statue from elderly veteran in Spring Hill</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 05:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 06:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is hoping to locate the thief that stole a priceless statue from an 88-year-old veteran's home in Spring Hill. </p><p>You would only have to talk to former Marine Al Sulfridge for a few minutes to figure out that he's proud to say he served his country. </p><p>"I always wanted to be a Marine," said Sulfridge of Spring Hill. Attempted murder suspect back in Polk County jail after being accidentally released
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 24 2019 04:30PM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 10:31PM EDT
A St. Petersburg man, charged with attempted murder for allegedly throwing a woman out of a moving car on State Road 60 in Lake Wales, is back in jail after he was accidentally released. 
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Remond D. Brown, II was awaiting trial for a long list of charges stemming from the 2018 incident , including attempted murder, grand theft auto, domestic battery, fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a crash, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.</p><p>During a recent hearing, Brown apparently had an outburst and the judge ordered him to be held in contempt for 180 days. No bond for man accused of fatally stabbing Tampa bus driver
By Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News
Posted May 24 2019 05:35PM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 06:19PM EDT
A judge denied bond for the man accused of stabbing and killing a bus driver in Tampa last Saturday.
Prosecutors said Justin McGriff stabbed HART bus driver Thomas Dunn as he drove on the afternoon of May 18.
DeShawn Campbell was sitting toward the front of the bus when he witnessed the horrific attack. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NYCWFF)" title="getty_pieceofpiefile_052419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Supporters of 'Christian conservative' 51st state called 'Liberty' hold bake sale to raise money</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hydration-cooling-urged-for-sunset-music-festival-goers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/EC86E39E3824400F8738C60B71C4F782_1558736934553_7311594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="EC86E39E3824400F8738C60B71C4F782_1558736934553.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hydration, cooling urged for Sunset Music Festival-goers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/thief-steals-us-marine-statue-from-elderly-veteran-in-spring-hill"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Marine_statue_stolen_from_elderly_vetera_1_7311860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Marine_statue_stolen_from_elderly_vetera_1_20190524222044"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thief steals U.S. Marine statue from elderly veteran in Spring Hill</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/no-bond-for-man-accused-of-fatally-stabbing-tampa-bus-driver"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/19/Still0519_00000_1558279134560_7288624_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Justin McGriff.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>No bond for man accused of fatally stabbing Tampa bus driver</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 